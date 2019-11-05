How old is Catalina Garcia on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Catalina Garcia came out on WWE Monday Night Raw, once again, with Sin Cara and fought Andrade Cie Almas and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

Catalina, who goes by the name “Carolina” in her stint as Sin Cara’s backup on Monday Night Raw, ended up getting some nice ring time against Zelina.

However, the experience of Zelina Vega was too much for her and Vega hit the headscissors driver to pin the young WWE rookie.

For those unaware, Sin Cara’s valet “Carolina” is Catalina Garcia who competed in Chile's independent wrestling scene under the alias "La Diva del Ring" Jessy #RAW pic.twitter.com/IkBx0ojDId — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 29, 2019

How old is Catalina Garcia in WWE?

This is back-to-back weeks where Andrade Cien Almas came out on top. Last week, Andrade beat Sin Car even though Catalina Garcia was there to back him up and neutralize Zelina Vega.

This week, it was Andrade and Zelina with the tag team win and it was Catalina Garcia who took the pinfall loss.

That is really alright since this is just the start of the WWE career of Catalina Garcia.

The young superstar is from Chile and moved straight to Monday Night Raw as she starts off her wrestling career.

Catalina Garcia is only 19 years old. This makes the woman known as Carolina the youngest superstar in WWE.

Catalina Garcia is only 19 years old #RAW pic.twitter.com/UM4khQBsdH — Wrestling Shed Radio (@WrestlingShed) November 5, 2019

Take a look at the current WWE superstars and you will find Rhea Ripley, who is 22, and both Toni Storm and Velveteen Dream, who are 23. Those three are all competing in the NXT system.

On the main roster, Liv Morgan is 24 and Rezar, one-half of the Authors of Pain, is also 24. They are both five years older than Catalina Garcia.

Paige joined the WWE when she was 19 and won the WWE Divas Championship when she was 21 years old. Tyler Bate, who is now 22, won the NXT UK title at the age of 19, so seeing someone as young as Catalina Garcia in key angles is not surprising.

Whether she makes it or not is another story.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c.