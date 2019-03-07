How much does Triple H make in the WWE? SEC documents reveal top salaries, financial gain in 2018, WWE Network subscriber numbers and more

Triple H is not just one of the top on-air superstars in WWE, but he is also one of the most important men behind-the-scenes as well.

Now, the latest SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) document filed by WWE has revealed the salary that WWE pays Triple H, as well as those of other top WWE executives including Vince McMahon.

Since this is a legal United States organization, these numbers are considered accurate, unlike past reports where people guessed the numbers based on other information.

In the documents (which can be read in their entirety here), the top five names in the company are Vincent K. McMahon (CEO), George A. Barrios (Co-President), Michelle D. Wilson (Co-President), Stephanie McMahon (Chief Brand Officer) and Paul “Triple H” Levesque (Executive Vice President, Live Events & Creative).

Also listed as “other executive officers” was Kevin Dunn, the Executive Producer & Chief Global Television Production. He produces all WWE television.

How much money did WWE make in 2018?

Revenue increased in 2018 by 16 percent, up to $930.2 million – the highest total in WWE history. It was also the fifth year in a row of record revenue. WWE Network subscribers also rose 8 percent to 1.65 million.

There were also 31.4 billion video views online of WWE programming and 1.2 billion hours watched on social media platforms.

With that said, the executives all made a lot of money but deserved their pay based on the success of WWE.

How much do Triple H and Vince McMahon make in WWE?

Vince McMahon made the same salary in 2017, 2018 and 2019, never taking a raise. He made $1.4 million each year.

In 2019, the two presidents — George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson – made $935,250. That was a $65,250 raise from 2018.

Triple H made a salary of $710,000 in 2019, which was a $25,875 raise from 2018. Triple H was also paid as a performer, which netted him $3.069 million in 2019 on top of his salary, and his total pay including incentives and stock put him at $5.03 million.

Kevin Dunn, the producer, made $950,000 – second to only Vince McMahon in 2019, a $25,000 raise.

Stephanie McMahon was paid $2.81 million in 2018, which included her role as an independent contractor and on-screen talent. Shane McMahon was paid $995,175 for his role as a performer, including fees and royalties.