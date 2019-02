Tammy Lynn Sytch, who WWE fans know as Sunny, was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday. This is one of many arrests the WWE Hall of Fame superstar has faced since 2012.

The latest arrest was for failing to repay the State of Pennsylvania for representing her in her last legal case after being pulled over for a suspected DWI while driving on a suspended license. According to the bench warrant issued on Feb. 15, Sytch reportedly made payments in October and November for $120 each month but has not paid anything since.

Sytch was arrested and held by the Seaside Heights Police Department and was then transferred to the Holmdel Police Department before facing the judge via a video conference and then being let go.

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s past arrests

In 2012, Sytch was arrested five times in a span of four weeks. The counts in those arrests included disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. The last arrest for the protective order came just hours after she was released from jail from the fourth arrest.

In 2013, she reportedly violated another protective order and police arrested her for the sixth time. Sytch served a total of 114 days in jail for these incidents.

Two years later, Sytch was in trouble again.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested her after pulling her over on a traffic stop. Her blood alcohol level checked in at a reported 0.25 percent. Two days, later police pulled her over again and arrested her when her blood alcohol level was a reported 0.3 percent. Three weeks later, she was in an accident and recorded a reported blood alcohol level of 0.078.

Sytch pled guilty to the main charges of driving under the influence and all minor charges were dropped.

In 2016, Sytch was arrested for the 10th time for driving with a suspended license. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but her 97 days in rehab counted toward the total.

Later that year, Sytch was rushed to a hospital and when alcohol was reportedly found in her system, it violated her parole for the DUI cases from the year before and she was arrested for the 11th time, staying in jail for five months. She was fined $1,496.43 and released.

Even more legal problems for Sytch

One year later, Sytch was arrested for the 12th time, this time charged with being a “fugitive from justice.” The judge also filed contempt, disobedience and resistance charges against her. This was for two more DUI citations and fleeing the scene of the second one.

She ended up extradited back to Pennsylvania due to multiple parole violations. While released in October 2018, Sytch faced up to five years in prison for the latest problems.

The new arrest started out as a DWI when officers pulled Sytch over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and running a stop sign on Saturday. At the time of her arrest, Sytch had two active warrants for her arrest stemming from previous DWI cases and for not paying the fees she racked up for her defense.

Sytch claimed she was setting out on a farewell tour for one year — possibly helping her pay these fees — but that seems to be on hold as she finds herself in jail once again.