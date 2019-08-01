Home > Wrestling

Harley Race death: Several WWE superstars offer touching tributes

1st August 2019 11:15 PM ET
Harley Race death
Wrestlers honor the late Harley Race. Pic credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Fame superstar Harley Race died today at the age of 76. The cause of death was complications from lung cancer.

Race was one of the greatest wrestlers in NWA history, a seven-time world champion who beat names like Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair and later in his career enjoyed success in WWE as King Harley Race.

Following his death, the NWA delivered a touching tribute to Race, calling him “one of the toughest men to ever walk God’s green earth.”

They also released a touching tribute video for Race.

WWE also released some tributes to Harley Race, including an article on their website with iconic photos of the superstar as well as a series of videos on their YouTube page of his career highlights.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon and Triple H each sent out their condolences, with McMahon calling Race “the King of his profession” and Triple H saying the man “commanded RESPECT.”

After that, several WWE and NWA superstars sent out their condolences and memories of the great Harley Race.

Nick Aldis, the current NWA world champion posted a photo of the two men together. Cody Rhodes, whose father had legendary battles with Race in the ’70s thanked Harley for everything he did for the industry.

The son of Big Van Vader, who Harley Race managed in WCW when Vader won the world title there, said his dad learned a lot from Race, who he said was one of two real mentors to his dad.

Sean Waltman posted a video clip of promos and a match between Harley Race and Dusty Rhodes.

Here are other tributes from around the wrestling world.

The wrestling world lost a true legend today in the iconic Harley Race.