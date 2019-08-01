Home > Wrestling

Harley Race cause of death: WWE Hall of Famer passes away at 76

1st August 2019 5:35 PM ET
WWE Hall of Fame legend Harley Race reportedly diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Pic credit: WWE

Harley Race, the former NWA world champion that worked in WWE as The King, passed away today at the age of 76.

According to WWE, in an official statement, Harley Race’s cause of death was officially complications due to his battles with lung cancer.

This news comes just two weeks after we reported that Race was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to cancel his upcoming appearances. Race was diagnosed in March with lung cancer.

At the time of his diagnosis, the lung cancer was not considered terminal. Race told Dave Marquez of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood at the time that he was being treated and supervised by doctors and just needed the “space to rest.”

When Race was hospitalized in July, World League Wrestling released a statement. Race is the owner of WLW.

They announced there was no news, which was considered good news for the health of the wrestling legend.

Sadly, Harley Race would not survive the complications and passed away earlier today.

Triple H said it best when he said that Harley Race always commanded respect and the world mourns with the same respect. He also called Race one of his favorite people in the wrestling business.

Harley Race was known to many as The King in WWE after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan served as his manager. He also had a stint after that as a manager in WCW and worked with Vader when he was world champion.

However, Harley Race had his most success in the NWA. During that time, he won the NWA world title seven times in his career.