Harley Race cause of death: WWE Hall of Famer passes away at 76

Harley Race, the former NWA world champion that worked in WWE as The King, passed away today at the age of 76.

According to WWE, in an official statement, Harley Race’s cause of death was officially complications due to his battles with lung cancer.

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

This news comes just two weeks after we reported that Race was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to cancel his upcoming appearances. Race was diagnosed in March with lung cancer.

Relive some of the greatest moments in the legendary career of Harley Race. https://t.co/mkNSy8SVhD — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

At the time of his diagnosis, the lung cancer was not considered terminal. Race told Dave Marquez of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood at the time that he was being treated and supervised by doctors and just needed the “space to rest.”

When Race was hospitalized in July, World League Wrestling released a statement. Race is the owner of WLW.

They announced there was no news, which was considered good news for the health of the wrestling legend.

Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/nY3V5hyp3N — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 1, 2019

Sadly, Harley Race would not survive the complications and passed away earlier today.

Triple H said it best when he said that Harley Race always commanded respect and the world mourns with the same respect. He also called Race one of his favorite people in the wrestling business.

Everything about Harley Race commanded RESPECT…

Today our world mourns with all the RESPECT you deserve…

One of my favorite people in the business and in life.

See you down the road, my friend.#LegendsNeverDie#ThenNowForever https://t.co/l1q2eD7XAl — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2019

Harley Race was known to many as The King in WWE after winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan served as his manager. He also had a stint after that as a manager in WCW and worked with Vader when he was world champion.

Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God's green earth. RIP Harley Race!

8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley. pic.twitter.com/rEiHknbYn1 — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019

However, Harley Race had his most success in the NWA. During that time, he won the NWA world title seven times in his career.