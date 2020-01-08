Good Humor bringing back WWE ice cream bars

When CM Punk dropped the infamous pipe bomb promo, he had a lot of insider things that he talked about. One of the most popular was wanting the WWE ice cream bars to return.

Nine years later, Good Humor is doing just that as they will add the WWE ice cream bars to their website.

However, the Good Humor WWE ice cream bars are not the same ones from the past, as these are simply cookie sandwiches with ice cream in the middle. The actual advertising lists them as “Vanilla frozen dairy dessert between two vanilla wafers,” so it isn’t even chocolate ice cream sandwiches.

With that said, they will feature WWE superstars on the ice cream sandwiches themselves, with four ice cream bars in each box. The choices so far include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Macho Man Randy Savage.

This isn’t the first snack rodeo for Randy Savage, as the Macho Man is almost as famous for snapping into a Slim Jim as he was winning world titles in WWE.

When you visit the Good Humor WWE ice cream bars webpage, there is a place to put in your zip code to find a store near you selling them.

The problem is that we have not found anywhere that is selling them. There is no location within 100 miles of Los Angeles, New York City, or Dallas that carries the Good Humor WWE ice cream bars.

Likewise, they are also not for sale within 100 miles of WWE headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut or the Good Humor company location in Youngstown, Ohio with the Good Humor WWE ice cream bars for sale.

The original WWE ice cream bars were actually ice cream bars on a stick. The wrestlers on the old ice cream bars included the Hulkster (Hulk Hogan), Hillbilly (Jim), Strike Force (Tito Santana and Rick Martel), Bobby Heenan, Koko B. Ware, Andre, and more.