Goldberg opponent named for WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Bill Goldberg is coming back to WWE for one match at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia but his opponent was a mystery.

WWE has now announced who Goldberg will wrestle in Saudi Arabia and it is a huge surprise and a dream match for fans of the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE.

Goldberg will wrestle The Undertaker at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD! https://t.co/cwL3Iq82ct — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2019

This match is about 10 years too late to really have much significance as Undertaker has slowed down a lot as age caught up with the Dead Man and Goldberg has only wrestled a small handful of matches over the last decade.

Despite that, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is a huge professional wrestling fan and is basically calling the shots here. He wanted Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement last year to have DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction and it happened.

He likely wanted to see the biggest star in WCW during the Monday Night Wars battle the Face of WWE in The Undertaker.

Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t try to get Sting back for one more match when WWE visits there later this year for their second Saudi Arabia show of 2019.

Also tapped for the show is Triple H vs. Randy Orton and a 50-Man Battle Royal. Also scheduled to appear, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Supershow in Saudi Arabia takes place on June 7 at 9 a.m. AST on WWE Network.