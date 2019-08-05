Goldberg makes return to WWE, will wrestle at SummerSlam

Shawn Michaels and Dolph Ziggler were the guests on Miz Tv to end Monday Night Raw this week and Goldberg made his WWE return at the end of the episode.

Last week on SmackDown Live, Ziggler superkicked HBK and that set up this week’s contract signing.

While Dolph Ziggler signed the contract thinking he was going to face The Miz at SummerSlam with the host of Miz TV defending HBK, it wasn’t Miz.

When The Miz told Ziggler it wasn’t him, he also told him that it was someone who doesn’t have many SummerSlam’s left in him. When Ziggler went face-to-face with Michaels, HBK told him it wasn’t him.

Then, Goldberg’s music started.

Goldberg came down to the ring and Dolph Ziggler started getting ready to fight. He took off his suit jacket and rolled up his sleeves before he jumped out of the ring when Goldberg climbed into it.

Goldberg then signed the contract and told Ziggler, “you’re next.”

Ziggler backed up the ramp and then turned around where Shawn Michaels hit him with Sweet Chin Music to end the episode.

This match has been rumored for over a week now and tonight, on Monday Night Raw, they paid it off.

Bill Goldberg has made it clear that his performance against Undertaker last year at Super Showdown was a disappointment and he wants to make sure that it is not what fans remember from his last match.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, Aug. 11, on WWE Network.