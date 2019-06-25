FS1 planning to air a WWE studio show on Tuesdays, wants a Hall of Fame star to host

Fox will start airing SmackDown Live this October, bringing WWE to network television and putting them on prime time on Friday nights.

Now, WrestleVotes reports that Fox wants the show, which will air on Tuesday nights on FS1, to have a Hall of Fame host.

FOX has floated the idea to WWE about having Jerry “The King” Lawler as a main part of their WWE studio show that will begin once SmackDown moves over in October. The feeling is that Lawler’s image & voice is a familiar one, thus something Fox Sports is looking for. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2019

In what looks to be the format of ESPN and other FS1 shows where people discuss the week’s sports action, this new show will have discussions on the week in WWE.

Fox wants a recognizable name to host the show and have reportedly floated the idea of Jerry “The King” Lawler to host the show.

This is not a big surprise as they originally wanted Jim Ross to host the show before he decided to sign with AEW instead.

I think probably left to their own devices, WWE would not have adhered to getting an older guy with Bells Palsy and a Southern accent on their show again,” Ross said at the time on his Ross Report podcast.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

There is also the suggestion that Renee Young could serve as the co-host of the Tuesday night series.

From the sound of it, the show will be similar to the former WWE Network shows that Renee Young hosted following Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and will feature guests including current and past stars.

It was on Talking Smack that the entire Daniel Bryan and Miz feud reignited before Bryan returned to in-ring action.

WWE SmackDown Live moves to Fox on October 4 and the FS1 show should launch around the same period of time.