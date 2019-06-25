Home > Wrestling

FS1 planning to air a WWE studio show on Tuesdays, wants a Hall of Fame star to host

By
25th June 2019 9:07 PM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
FS1 planning to air a WWE studio show on Tuesdays, wants a Hall of Fame star to host
Triple H talks WWE on Fox and FS1. Pic credit: FOX Sports PR

Fox will start airing SmackDown Live this October, bringing WWE to network television and putting them on prime time on Friday nights.

Now, WrestleVotes reports that Fox wants the show, which will air on Tuesday nights on FS1, to have a Hall of Fame host.

In what looks to be the format of ESPN and other FS1 shows where people discuss the week’s sports action, this new show will have discussions on the week in WWE.

Fox wants a recognizable name to host the show and have reportedly floated the idea of Jerry “The King” Lawler to host the show.

This is not a big surprise as they originally wanted Jim Ross to host the show before he decided to sign with AEW instead.

I think probably left to their own devices, WWE would not have adhered to getting an older guy with Bells Palsy and a Southern accent on their show again,” Ross said at the time on his Ross Report podcast.

There is also the suggestion that Renee Young could serve as the co-host of the Tuesday night series.

From the sound of it, the show will be similar to the former WWE Network shows that Renee Young hosted following Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and will feature guests including current and past stars.

It was on Talking Smack that the entire Daniel Bryan and Miz feud reignited before Bryan returned to in-ring action.

WWE SmackDown Live moves to Fox on October 4 and the FS1 show should launch around the same period of time.

Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!