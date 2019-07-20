Fox discussing bringing NXT to television

In October, SmackDown Live is moving to Fox, the first time in decades as been on network television. Fox seems so excited that they might want more WWE television.

In a Fox summit this week, the network revealed their plans for WWE to their affiliates.

The first thing mentioned is that SmackDown will air live almost every Friday night of the year, with 51 weeks of live weekly television. The only week that SmackDown Live won’t be live on Fox will be during the World Series.

Also announced is that there will be a one-hour launch show in September to introduce WWE and their superstars to Fox viewers. This is in anticipation of the premiere of the first SmackDown Live episode on Fox, which will be October 2.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

With that said, there were rumors from the start that Fox wanted more than just SmackDown Live.

There is already going to be a talk show in place for Tuesday nights, possibly on FS1, where Renee Young will host a show to talk about the week’s events in WWE with interviews and guest stars.

Now, it seems like Fox also wants NXT.

Report: Fox Officials Considering Bringing NXT to Televisionhttps://t.co/D4f6onXtg3 pic.twitter.com/zinBc8ZfU1 — WWE on ComicBook (@WWEonCB) July 18, 2019

It will take a lot to get NXT to leave WWE Network because that is one of the things that a lot of fans subscribe to the Network for.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fox is “in talks with WWE” to bring NXT to a Fox Sports network, possibly FS1.

This is all part of Fox wanting to really make WWE part of their programming each week. They plan on selling WWE as a legitimate sport (albeit choreographed) and place it in their block that includes the NFL and college football.