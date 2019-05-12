Former WWE world champion reportedly considering retirement due to injuries

When former WWE champion Sheamus learned he had a medical condition known as spinal stenosis, he knew his future in wrestling was limited.

Sheamus has not been seen since the SmackDown Live episode following WrestleMania 35. His tag team partner Cesaro was sent to Monday Night Raw, and many fans wondered what was going on with Sheamus.

According to Fightful (via Ringside News), WWE wanted Sheamus to compete at WrestleMania 35 — and he did — but he has been out since. The site said that the extent of Sheamus’ injury was unknown.

However, they did say that he suffered a concussion.

Honestly the thing I was told by one wrestler was that if he got through WrestleMania that would be really awesome… No update yet, but man, with a bad neck and then you get a concussion on top of that, that’s not hot.

The concussion happened in a match that took place on April 9 on SmackDown Live.

Sheamus is 41-years-old and the spinal stenosis was always an issue that WWE had to watch. That is why Sheamus has slowed down somewhat in the ring in recent years and takes fewer risks.

Edge was forced to retire due to the same condition, with doctors telling him that he could end up paralyzed if he continued to wrestle. It was also an issue for Stone Cold Steve Austin and is a reason he will likely never wrestle again.