Former WWE superstar Taz says All In is a huge moment for disenchanted WWE wrestlers

There are a lot of WWE superstars likely watching an indie wrestling show on Saturday night – All In.

The event sees former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes putting his own money on the line to hold an independent wrestling show along with possibly the most successful indie wrestling stars of all-time in The Young Bucks.

See, The Young Bucks have wrestled before in TNA Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling – and even had tryout matches in the WWE. However, they have done it their way and remained indie to the core.

They actually have shirts for sale in Hot Topic and sell enough of their own merchandise that they don’t need a contract from the WWE to remain financially successful. It is a business sense that some disenchanted WWE superstars might be interested in learning.

With All In, the three men put their money together and booked a show that many fans thought was foolish. However, it sold out in minutes and is now going to stream thanks to Ring of Honor on Honor Club.

It is also proof that wrestlers can leave the WWE and still find financial success in professional wrestling.

Former WWE superstar Taz talked about All In on his Taz Show podcast (via WrestleZone) and said those exact words.

“If you’re in WWE and you’re a wrestler and you’re unhappy and now you look at someone like Cody and you look at what he’s doing on the independent scene,” Taz said. “what the hell am I doing this for? Look at Cody. He’s his own boss and he does what he wants. He looks like he’s having fun. He’s doing great.”

There is the one point that Cody Rhodes father was Dusty Rhodes, one of the most successful wrestlers in history, but look at the Young Bucks who do things their way and call their own shots. They even get to spend more time with their families, and that is a huge selling point to WWE stars who are on the road for most of the year.

“Cody is kinda setting that tone. It’s impressive. It really is impressive,” Taz said. “I wish the best for all these guys and girls outside the WWE and I wish the best for everybody inside the WWE.”