Former WWE star Fake Razor Ramon dies: Twitter fans confused following Scott Hall’s replacement Rick Bognar’s death

In some very confusing news, outlets reported today that former WWE superstar Razor Ramon died. However, Scott Hall is still alive and well and the man who died was Rick Bognar.

Here is what you need to know about Rick Bognar, the fake Razor Ramon.

Razor Ramon died

Rick Bognar died at the age of 49. There is no news about the cause of death, but reports indicate that his passing was “unexpected.”

Bognar actually did an interview with ESPN in 2017 about his portrayal of Razor Ramon in WWE at the start of the Attitude Era. And now, two years later, he is gone.

His brother, Ken Bognar, broke the news on Facebook.

It is with great sadness that I share some news with Rick's Facebook friends. On September 20th Rick passed away… Posted by Rick Titan on Saturday, September 28, 2019

Some fans on Twitter seemed confused, but there were plenty of WWE fans to set them straight.

This is not the real Scott Hall… https://t.co/oPZrb85i4U — April Gaddis (@aprilgaddis) September 28, 2019

Well this sucks. You're best known as Ersatz Scott Hall and then you die; meanwhile Ersatz Diesel runs Knoxville now. https://t.co/jKZC3HFSFC — Rye🌟 (@FlatCapDebugger) September 28, 2019

I wouldn't have guessed that the real Razor would outlive the fake Razor, given Scott Hall's past issues. RIP Rick Bognar. — Steven Money (@stevenamoney) September 28, 2019

Who is Rick Bognar, the fake Razor Ramon?

In 1996, Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and Kevin Nash (Diesel) left WWE for WCW and started the nWo.

This was a tough loss for WWE but the company did something strange after this. Jim Ross, who was playing the role of a heel at the time, said he was bringing back Razor Ramon and Diesel.

Jim Ross called Razor Ramon to the ring and the announcers clearly showed that this was not the real Razor Ramon, but Jim Ross played it off in front of the fans.

Rick Bognar came into the ring and cut a promo that was a great impersonation of Scott Hall.

Here is a look at the fake Razor Ramon’s first promo in WWE.

In his interview with ESPN, Bognar said that it all started when he was in ECW.

“I was in ECW, and Paul E. Dangerously says to me, ‘Here’s what I want you to do in this 6-man tag match.’ I pulled a kind of Razor Ramon character from my back pocket, just for a joke,” Bognar said. “I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do, mang?’”

Bognar said that Heyman loved it and asked him to do it in the ring. That made it perfect when Scott Hall left WWE.

WWE then brought in a fake Diesel, who ended up having a very successful career in the company. After Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel were written out of storylines, Fake Diesel returned with a new character — Kane.

Rick Bognar moved on to New Japan Pro Wrestling and then became a life coach and motivational speaker after he retired.