Former WWE star Boogeyman teases Royal Rumble appearance, showdown with The Fiend

It’s been years since he’s been inside the ring for WWE, but former superstar Boogeyman could be coming back and this time for The Fiend.

With the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view coming this Sunday, the bizarre superstar known for eating handfuls of live worms in the ring may be ready for a surprise appearance. Based on a recent teaser, he has one superstar he’s keeping his eyes on.

Did Boogeyman tease a showdown with The Fiend?

At the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, the 30-man match still has a number of spots open for competitors to fill. With past Rumble matches, there have been superstars from the past who make appearances in the match. That has included Boogeyman, who famously faced off with Bray Wyatt in the match.

He showed up as the surprise No. 7 entrant in the 2015 edition of the Royal Rumble. He and Wyatt would have a cool segment in which the two quirky characters studied one another before Wyatt scored the quick elimination.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Boogeyman posted to his Twitter account to tease a potential appearance this Sunday. He showed a Photoshopped image of himself in the ring standing across from Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. Boogeyman captioned it with, “Let the mind games begin???” He also added, “CMIN2GETCHA,” which was part of his famous catchphrase.

Let the mind games begin???🔥CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WHWBDI8GPS — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) January 23, 2020

When was Boogeyman last in WWE?

Boogeyman, real name Martin Wright, is now 55-years-old but showed up as recently as 2019 as part of WWE programming. Back in 2009, Boogeyman wrestled his final WWE singles match where he lost to Kane as part of the former ECW brand. WWE released Boogeyman from his contract a day later.

However, he’d continue wrestling on the independent scene. In 2012, he’d make a surprise appearance to WWE to scare Booker T during the Slammys episode of RAW. In 2015, he showed up for the Royal Rumble match with that cool Bray Wyatt spot.

Last July, he made a surprise appearance during the Raw reunion show in a segment featuring then-24/7 Champion Drake Maverick.

Basically, Boogeyman scared Maverick which helped WWE Legend Pat Patterson win the championship briefly. That was his last official WWE appearance, but he could always make another at the Royal Rumble 2020.

At this Sunday’s PPV, The Fiend will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan, so it doesn’t appear there will be a showdown between Boogeyman and Wyatt as part of that match. However, he could still appear in the Rumble match.

The winner of the match gets a title shot at WrestleMania 36. If Boogeyman won, he could choose to face Wyatt for the title, so that could be what his tweet tease was referring to.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, January 26 from Houston, Texas.