Former WWE Diva Terri Runnels arrested in airport

Former WWE Diva Terri Runnels was arrested when she was caught with a concealed weapon at an airport in Tampa, Florida, today.

The incident reportedly happened at 7:31 a.m. EST when security found a Glock 9 MM in a sock in her backpack. Runnels was arrested and charged with a class three felony, according to PWInsider.

The maximum punishment if found guilty is up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines. According to TMZ, the gun was loaded.

TMZ also reports that the police report indicates that Runnels said she forgot the gun was in the backpack and she had brought it with her to her mother’s house to “deal with an armadillo that was digging up the yard.”

Fans might remember Terri Runnels from her days as Marlena, the valet and manager for Goldust when he originally debuted in WWE. She wore a gold dress and smoked a cigar while accompanying him to ringside.

In real life, Terri Runnels was married to Goldust (Dustin Runnels) from 1993-1999. Following their real-life divorce, Terri stuck around WWE for a little while longer managing both The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian before also working with The Radicalz (Chris Benoit, Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, and Eddie Guerrero).

Terri Runnels left WWE in 2004 and worked in charity after that, including working with Make-a-Wish Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Children’s Miracle Network, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.