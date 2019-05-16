Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro dies at age of 39: WWE superstars react to her passing on Twitter

Ashley Massaro, a woman who rose to popularity as a member of WWE and later competed on Survivor, died today at the age of 39.

WWE.com reported Massaro’s death and offered its condolences to her family and friends. The cause of death is still unknown.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

TMZ reported that “Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, NY to a nearby hospital where she died early Thursday morning.”

Sadly, Massaro was on Twitter the day before her death and said that she had answered a ton of fan mail and had sent it out for them.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

Massaro took part in the 2005 Raw Diva Search and won the contest. This awarded her a one-year, $250,000 contract with WWE.

She was thrown into an immediate feud as she made her debut on Monday Night Raw and was attacked by Candice Michelle and 2019 WWE Hall of Fame star Torrie Wilson. She then brought in Trish Stratus to help her and was a quick fan favorite.

In 2006, Massaro moved over to SmackDown and aligned herself with the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick, eventually working as their valet instead of wrestling full-time.

Massaro returned to Monday Night Raw in 2008 and was released from her contract in July of that year, marking just under three years of service to WWE.

SHe returned to professional wrestling in 2017 for a match against another former WWE Diva in Jillian Hall.

While she was still under WWE contract, Massaro joined the cast of CBS’s Survivor: China in 2007. She entered into a quick feud on the first episode and was voted off in the second episode, only making it six days.

Ashley Massaro was also one of the WWE women to appear in Playboy, as she was the cover girl for the April 2007 issue.

A few wrestling superstars took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the young woman.

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

Stunned to hear of the untimely passing of #AshleyMassaro

The first time I met her, she went out of her way to say hello, and always had kind and encouraging words since.

We recently discussed working together. My heart breaks for her daughter. Rest in Love and Power, Ashley. pic.twitter.com/Pq4tk5Ywe6 — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 17, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 17, 2019

We will keep you updated with any news concerning the passing of Ashley Massaro as more information comes in.