Home > Wrestling

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro dies at age of 39: WWE superstars react to her passing on Twitter

By
16th May 2019 8:36 PM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro dies at age of 39: WWE superstars react on Twitter to her passing
Ashley Massaro, a former WWE superstar, has died. Pic credit: WWE

Ashley Massaro, a woman who rose to popularity as a member of WWE and later competed on Survivor, died today at the age of 39.

WWE.com reported Massaro’s death and offered its condolences to her family and friends. The cause of death is still unknown.

TMZ reported that “Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, NY to a nearby hospital where she died early Thursday morning.”

Sadly, Massaro was on Twitter the day before her death and said that she had answered a ton of fan mail and had sent it out for them.

Massaro took part in the 2005 Raw Diva Search and won the contest. This awarded her a one-year, $250,000 contract with WWE.

She was thrown into an immediate feud as she made her debut on Monday Night Raw and was attacked by Candice Michelle and 2019 WWE Hall of Fame star Torrie Wilson. She then brought in Trish Stratus to help her and was a quick fan favorite.

In 2006, Massaro moved over to SmackDown and aligned herself with the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick, eventually working as their valet instead of wrestling full-time.

Massaro returned to Monday Night Raw in 2008 and was released from her contract in July of that year, marking just under three years of service to WWE.

SHe returned to professional wrestling in 2017 for a match against another former WWE Diva in Jillian Hall.

While she was still under WWE contract, Massaro joined the cast of CBS’s Survivor: China in 2007. She entered into a quick feud on the first episode and was voted off in the second episode, only making it six days.

Ashley Massaro was also one of the WWE women to appear in Playboy, as she was the cover girl for the April 2007 issue.

A few wrestling superstars took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the young woman.

We will keep you updated with any news concerning the passing of Ashley Massaro as more information comes in.

Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!