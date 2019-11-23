Former WWE Champion could return for Survivor Series PPV

As the WWE Survivor Series 2019 pay-per-view gets closer, speculation is heating up about potential surprise appearances.

While there haven’t been any reported sightings or rumors of John Cena or The Undertaker lately, another former WWE Champion has been around. Could wrestling fans see a surprising return at the event, though?

Former WWE Champion’s recent appearance

According to a report from Ringside News, WWE superstar Sheamus has been around for Survivor Series weekend. That included an appearance at a Cricket Wireless with Sasha Banks for a Q&A session hosted by The Miz.

In addition, his tag team partner Cesaro from The Bar posted an image on social media of himself hanging with The Celtic Warrior.

These latest appearances may be an indication that Sheamus is ready to make some sort of return for WWE. That could be at the NXT TakeOver WarGames or Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV.

Injury occurred just after WrestleMania

Sheamus has been out of action since the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. The former champ suffered a concussion during a six-man tag team match during the TV program.

He and Cesaro are previous tag team champions. In addition, Sheamus is a four-time world champion within WWE.

Reports arrived this past September that Sheamus was cleared to return to the ring. However, WWE has been trying to figure out a new way to get him involved. They could unleash The Celtic Warrior this weekend, or possibly save him for one of the TV programs in the coming week.

Just three days ago, Sheamus posted a new workout video with Daniel Bryan on his YouTube channel. Bryan is set to take on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s big event.

The majority of the matches are set for WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, one match involves Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT. Each team has five members.

However, the members of Team NXT have not been announced, leaving a lot of mystery. Could Sheamus make a shocking return to help out Team NXT?

WWE’s Survivor Series will be available on the WWE Network starting at 7/6c.