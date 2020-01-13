Former Impact Wrestling world champion leaving after Hard to Kill for AEW

Tonight was the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, and one of the matches on the show saw Rob Van Dam beat Brian Cage.

It was one of the worst matches on the PPV with Van Dam dominating and taking out Cage with a Van-Daminator. Cage was busted open, and the referee stopped the match.

The officials helped Brian Cage backstage after the match, and it appears this was a way to write Brian Cage out of Impact Wrestling.

This is because SoCalUncensored reported that Brian Cage was a free agent and chose to sign with AEW over remaining with Impact Wrestling.

According to the site, Brian Cage received a considerable money offer from Impact Wrestling, but he chose to go to AEW. The reason given was a higher level of exposure due to AEW airing on TNT.

There is no word on when Brian Cage will start with AEW, but it was reportedly a multi-year deal.

UPDATE: The wife of Brian Cage. wrestler Melissa Santos claims that Cage has not signed on “any dotted line” yet.

John Morrison and his wife Taya Valkyrie said the same about him and WWE, though, and he signed with WWE.

Outside of Impact Wrestling, Brian Cage also worked for Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

He also worked in Florida Championship Wrestling from 2009-2009, the company that morphed into NXT.

In Impact Wrestling, Brian Cage won the World Championship and the X-Division Championship. He also won the X-Division Star of the Year Award in 2018.

In Lucha Underground, he was the Gift of the Gods Champion. In Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, he won the Lucha Libre World Cup with Chavo Guerrero Jr. and John Morrison.

In Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, he was a tag team champion with Michael Elgin, a current Impact Wrestling star.

Brian Cage comes to AEW as a huge muscular wrestler, a company that mostly employed smaller, fast, and athletic stars. It is an excellent move, as the company needs more balance between quick stars and power stars.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TNT.