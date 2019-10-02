Finn Balor returns to WWE NXT as the Wednesday Night Wars start

This week saw the premiere of AEW Dynamite on TNT and the new company put on an amazing show with great wrestling leading the show from start to finish.

That is great since it is head-to-head with WWE NXT, which is all about the wrestling as well.

This week, WWE showed that they know they have to pump up the star quality of NXT and they did so tonight on NXT.

While Cody Rhodes was battling Sammy Guevera in the opening match on AEW Dynamite, AEW pulled out a title match with Adam Cole defending his title against former UFC superstar Matt Riddle.

The match was amazing, with Cole picking up the hard-fought win in front of a hot crowd. However, the big moment came at the end.

As Adam Cole celebrated his win after the match, familiar music began to play and Finn Balor came out to a massive ovation.

Finn Balor then walked to the ring as the fans went completely nuts and he stood face-to-face with Adam Cole. Balor had a microphone in his hand and said: “Finn Balor is NXT.”

This was huge, with one of the biggest stars in NXT returning to the brand.

Finn Balor started his WWE career in NXT. In 2015, Finn Balor won the NXT title from Kevin Owens at NXT: The Beast in the East in Japan.

Balor then held the title for 292 days, the longest title reign in NXT history. He finally lost the title at a house show in Massachusettes to Samoa Joe.

After that, Finn Balor moved up to the main roster, where he won the Universal Championship, becoming the first-ever champion. However, an injury in the match he won the title against Seth Rollins caused him to have to relinquish the belt.

After that, Finn Balor won the Intercontinental Championship twice and now he has returned to NXT, where he wants to dominate again.