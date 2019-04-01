Finn Balor confirms that The Demon will make his WWE return at WrestleMania 35

When Finn Balor competed in NXT, he brought out The Demon – his evil persona – for major matches. The Demon has only appeared a couple of times since he moved to the main roster.

Now, The Demon will return to WrestleMania 35 for Finn Balor’s match against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The announcement came on WWE Monday Night Raw when Bobby Lashley was interviewed in the ring. When asked if he was worried about The Demon returning, Lashley said that Finn Balor was The Demon and The Demon was Finn Balor and he wasn’t scared of old Irish fairy tales.

That is when Finn Balor appeared on the big screen and said that Lashley should be scared of The Demon. Then smoke filled the screen and when it cleared Balor was The Demon.

Here is a look at The Demon’s most recent appearance on the main roster when Finn Balor pulled out the persona to battle Baron Corbin at SummerSlam last year.

As you can see, it is not just about putting on the body paint, but getting into character as The Demon. This is meant to show Finn Balor putting his humanity behind him and taking on his animal instincts to fight his toughest opponents.

As The Demon, Finn Balor has only lost once — to Samoa Joe in WWE NXT.

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.