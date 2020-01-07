Fan tackled in ring on WWE Raw following AJ Styles match [Video]

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a fan allegedly tried to rush into the ring but was quickly taken down by security. The incident happened just after AJ Styles was exiting after his match, and was later played off by the in-ring announcer.

Video shows man taken down in ring

The Phenomenal AJ Styles picked up a victory on the Jan. 6 episode of WWE Raw over Akira Tozawa after hitting several of Randy Orton’s moves. It wasn’t a tribute, but rather a way to send a message to his upcoming moment.

After the win, Styles continued to mock his latest rival by doing his trademark poses to get some heat from the crowd.

As he finally started to exit and walk up the ramp ahead of a commercial break, there was a quick camera change showing WWE security and ringside security taking down a man in the ring.

When WWE Raw returned after the commercial break, they had Bobby Lashley, Lana, and their wedding official already in the ring for the next segment.

Per a report from Wrestling Inc, ring announcer Vic Joseph suggested the man trying to get into the ring before the break was the wedding officiant. However, it was clear this wasn’t the case based on the quick footage in the video above.

There were no other details as far as an arrest or charges against the individual shown in the video, but that could be forthcoming as WWE has not been lenient on fans trying to get too involved in the action.

Previous instances of fans getting involved include a moment years ago when Seth Rollins was walking down to the ring, and a fan hopped the barricade to walk with him, as well as the infamous Bret Hart attack at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.