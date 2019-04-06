Bret Hart attacked by fan at WWE Hall of Fame, videos shows attacker getting roughed up by WWE superstars

A fan ran into the ring at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in the middle of Bret Hart’s speech during the Hart Foundation induction and tackled the Hitman to the ground.

Hart, 61, and his niece Natalya were in the ring, accepting the WWE Hall of Fame induction and Natalya had already finished her speech in honor of her father, Jim Neidhart, who passed away last year.

Hart was telling the story of how the Hart Foundation came to be when the fan ran in and attacked.

WWE rightfully cut out the video and then cut to the crowd as a number of wrestlers rushed the ring to save Hart and get the fan out of there.

Some crazy person attacked Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech for the Hart Foundation pic.twitter.com/HmGWYGjkIl — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 7, 2019

The fans all started cheering at one point and then started chanting “f**k him up” at one point.

When the cameras came back to the ring, wrestlers like Heath Slater, Big E and Xavier Woods were in the ring along with retired superstar Edge, his wife Beth Phoenix and Natalya’s husband Tyson Kidd.

Hart said that he was ok and went back to finish his speech.

However, fan videos from the event showed a little of what happened when the cameras cut out. One camera showed wrestlers getting Bret Hart into the corner for his safety while others joined security in subduing the attacker and getting him out of the ring.

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

A second video showed the wrestlers roughing the guy up. There was even one point where he was being forced away from the ring when someone — possibly Dash Wilder of The Revival — walked up and punched the guy squarely in the face.

Braun Strowman was also headed that way and that is scary.

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019

That fan that attacked Bret got beat up pretty bad apparently — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

Thankfully, Bret Hart was not injured, although Natalya seemed shaken up greatly. It was a terrible action as this was a moment to honor her late father and WWE was smart not to have the attacker’s face or likeness shown on the telecast.