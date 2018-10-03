Ex-WWE star Neville makes in-ring return at Dragon Gate

Neville walked out on the WWE a year ago when he wasn’t happy with his direction in the company.

However, the WWE refused to release him from his contract and held onto him for almost a year as a way to let talents know that they wouldn’t cave in anytime someone wanted out of a contract.

Now, Neville can enjoy his freedom because Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the WWE finally gave him his release in August.

After sitting out for the non-compete length of his contract, Neville made his big return to the ring last night.

Neville returns at Dragon Gate event

On Tuesday night, Neville returned to the professional wrestling ring for the first time since Sept. 26, 2017, at a Dragon Gate event in Tokyo.

This is also a new start for Neville on the independent scene. Neville originally wrestled in the indies as PAC.

Many fans expected Neville to head to Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling or even to appear at the All In pay-per-view. However, he chose to return to his old promotion in Dragon Gate instead.

The appearance saw Neville rejoin the R.E.D. faction and help defeat Shingo Takagi and BxB Hulk in the main event. This was Takagi’s final match before he heads to New Japan.

As for PAC, he announced that he has returned to Dragon Gate to destroy all the wrestlers that fans love. Takagi was his first target of many.

IT'S PAC! PAC IS BACK WITH DRAGON GATE! PAC HAS JOINED R.E.D.!#DragonGate pic.twitter.com/u46oG394u4 — 💀Ündead DaveBoy🎃 (@David_Stepp) October 2, 2018

PAC will next appear at the Dragon Gate show on Nov. 6.