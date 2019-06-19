ESPN to officially start honoring WWE at ESPY Awards

Every year, ESPN rewards the top athletes and moments in sports and the sports network just announced WWE will be part of that from now on.

A brand-new category will join the lineup at the ESPY Awards with “Best WWE Moment.”

The announcement also came with the contenders for the inaugural award.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw after battling Leukemia

Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women’s Championship Titles at WrestleMania 35.

Kofi Kingston wins 1st WWE Heavyweight Championship title at WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey wins 1st RAW Women’s Championship title.

Honestly, there is no way Roman Reigns loses this. While all four moments were huge for the athletes involved, Roman came back from a cancer scare to regain not only his career but his life.

Ronda Rousey is an ESPN favorite thanks to her career in the UFC, but winning a WWE title after proving to be the Baddest Woman on the Planet in MMA fighting doesn’t seem as big of a deal.

Becky Lynch is someone who came up from the bottom to prove that she deserves to be a champion and won over the fans. Beating Ronda Rousey was the culmination of all her hard work.

As for Kofi Kingston, his title win was likely the second biggest moment after Roman Reigns.

Kofi has been in WWE for over a decade and never once received a chance to even wrestle for a world title and then he won it when he did in one of the most inspirational wrestling moments in many years.

The ESPN ESPY Awards airs July 10 on ABC.