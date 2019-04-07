Enzo and Big Cass at G1 Supercard: Was their attack real or part of the show?

The Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Supercard took place tonight in New York City at Madison Square Garden and former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumped the rails and attacked The Briscoe Brothers and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The question is whether or not the Enzo and Cass G1 attack was real or not.

In professional wrestling, the first mode of thought is to think that everything is staged and part of the show.

The problem here is that Bubba Ray and the Briscoe Brothers are heels in Ring of Honor and neither Enzo nor Big Cass is signed to the company.

The second problem is that the jumping over the rail and attack by Enzo and Cass at G1 was not shown on the PPV broadcast so only the audience in attendance had a chance to see it.

People in attendance said that the punches looked real and unscripted.

ENZO AMORE AND BIG CASS JUST JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND ATTACKED EVERYONE AT G1 pic.twitter.com/r7eZxZzSpA — luke allen (@LukeAllenFS) April 7, 2019

Whether or not that was a work, those boys got some live rounds in there. Enzo and Cass invading G1 Supercard pic.twitter.com/nBzPJ9YZUg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

Enzo and Big Cass jumped the rails at MSG during ROH G1 Supercard and started brawling with everyone 😳 (via @JeffJSays)pic.twitter.com/W4gtGjw4eq — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 7, 2019

Also, security didn’t get involved when Enzo and Big Cass jumped the rails and they did nothing when Bubba Ray and the Briscoe Brothers were attacking them.

However, as the video below shows, security finally showed up later and made them leave.

This happened on the same night that a fan ran in during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and attacked Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

That fan was tackled, taken down, and arrested. Meanwhile, Enzo and Cass at G1 were just made to leave. That makes it seem like it was a work, but that likely won’t be known unless the two show up in Ring of Honor in the near future.