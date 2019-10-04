Edge rumored to be medically cleared to return to wrestling, signs new deal with WWE

It has been a huge news day for WWE fans of Edge.

Earlier in the day, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Edge went into negotiations with both AEW and WWE after leaving his podcast with Christian.

However, once WWE learned of his talks with AEW, they made the move and signed Edge to a new long-term “significant” deal to keep Edge as part of the WWE Universe.

Then, the news also broke that Edge was medically cleared to hit his spear on Elias at SummerSlam 2019 — the first time since his retirement that Edge was allowed to execute a wrestling move or take a bump in a WWE ring.

However, at the time there was no word on what this meant for Edge.

See, on a previous podcast with Christian, Edge hinted that he could step back into a WWE ring and perform the next day if he was allowed to. The problem came with WWE medical, who would not want to risk Edge’s health.

When Edge retired, he told WWE fans that if he took another bump at the time, he could end up paralyzed. Edge has a wife in Beth Pheonix and young children to care for.

However, later in the day, more news broke. This time it was Fight Oracle who broke the news.

▶️BREAKING▶️ Edge AKA @EdgeRatedR has been medically cleared to turn to in ring competition for @WWE. No word currently on when he will wrestle but he’s medically cleared and under contract with WWE. — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) October 4, 2019

According to this report, Edge was officially cleared to return to in-ring competition for WWE. With the new long-term contract, it sounds like Edge is ready to step back into the ring and wrestle again.

With his spinal injury history, Edge would have to alter his style to ensure that he doesn’t end up in a wheelchair after one wrong move.

There is no word on whether or not Edge will really get back into the ring and wrestle again, but this does mean that if he wants to, he could have one more match, at the least.