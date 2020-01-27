Edge makes shocking WWE return at 2020 Royal Rumble: Why did Edge retire and how long has he been out of wrestling?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

In the most shocking moment of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, The Rated-R Superstar Edge made his shocking return to WWE after a nine-year retirement.

This WWE return was shocking for two big reasons.

First, Edge has gone on social media over the last month and told people that he was not returning and not to believe internet rumors.

The second reason is that Edge retired nine years ago because doctors told him that continuing to wrestle could cause permanent paralysis if he took a bump wrong, due to injuries suffered over his career.

However, Edge did return and looked great in the Royal Rumble.

Read More John Oliver attacks WWE on Last Week Tonight, WWE and CM Punk respond

Why did Edge retire from WWE?

Edge retired from WWE on April 11, 2011.

The official retirement took place on WWE Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania XXVII, where he successfully defended his WWE World Championship against Alberto Del Rio.

According to Edge at the time, he was told that his wrestling career had to end, and he went out with the best match he could have hoped for. He also retired as a champion.

Edge said that his previous neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion caused numbness in his arms. He had cervical spinal stenosis, and doctors said he could end up paralyzed or even die if he fell hard enough.

It was a sad moment for someone who said that professional wrestling was his only dream since he was a child. However, Edge retired as an 11-time world champion and 14-time tag team champion, so he clearly realized his dream.

That also wasn’t the end for Edge as Adam Copeland went on to star in a pair of popular television series in Haven and Vikings, continuing his career as an entertainer.

Edge returns at Royal Rumble

For weeks, Edge said that he was not returning to WWE despite internet rumors that claimed he signed a new contract and was planning an in-ring return.

That was smoke and mirrors as Edge was the 21st entry in the men’s Royal Rumble match. This moment came after his wife Beth Phoenix was an entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Edge had a lot of big moments, including battling AJ Styles in the ring. He also had a great Rated RKO reunion with Randy Orton.

That included a great moment where, after working together, Orton prepared for the RKO, but Edge saw him. When Orton admitted he caught him, Edge then tricked Orton and tossed him from the ring to eliminate his former partner.

Not only that, but Edge was one of the final three before Roman Reigns eliminated him.

There is no telling what is next for Edge, but his return was one of the biggest fan-favorite moments in recent WWE memory.