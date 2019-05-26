Edge calls WWE 24/7 Championship belt ‘brutal’ but sees a future for the title

Edge was talking about the new WWE 24/7 Championship on his E&C Pod of Awesomeness podcast and was brutally honest in his assessment.

Edge called the new 24/7 title belt itself “brutal.”

“I think it is the ugliest championship ever created,” Edge said. “I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal.”

However, Edge wasn’t setting out to be negative about the new WWE title itself and immediately started to compare it to the classic WWE Hardcore title, which also had a 24/7 rule.

Of course, Mick Foley also made the comparison and said that he feels the new WWE 24/7 Championship will end up being a lot of fun.

“I always thought the Hardcore Title was fun,” Edge said. “And I think right now [WWE] programming, that’s exactly what it needs is fun. Because it was just a way to get characters that aren’t on the show necessarily all the time on the show and show that they have some character.”

In the first day that the title was in existence, Titus O’Neil won it and then lost it immediately to Robert Roode who then lost it in the parking lot to R-Truth.

However, for fans who complained that it should have been the Hardcore Championship, Edge disagrees.

“I think we’re past that [calling things Hardcore], you know,” Edge said. “And I think it dates it, and this kind of makes it a little more contemporary. I like the 24/7 deal, I just don’t like the actual championship. It looks — like, I could have made that.”

For younger fans who may not know what to expect, the Hardcore title had some crazy reigns and title changes. Raven held it 27 times for a combined 84 days. Crash Holly held it 22 times for 88 total days. Stevie Richards held it 21 times for 35 days.

The biggest of all? Shawn Stasiak held the title 15 times for less than one total day as champion.