Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson net worth, movies, best WWE matches, family, tattoos, and more: All you need to know about WWE legend

17th March 2019 7:52 PM ET

When it comes to the most successful era in WWE history, the Attitude Era had it all — from monster television ratings to selling out arenas all over the world. The men who stood at the top of the ladder in that era were clearly Degeneration X, Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment History, The Rock.

Since that time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has moved on to become possibly the most successful actor in Hollywood, picking up roles in whatever franchises he wants and proving to be the biggest movie star in the world today.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, from his age, height and weight to his family information, best matches, amazing movie career, and more.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson age, height, weight info

Dwayne Johnson was born in Hayward, Califonia, on May 2, 1972, making him 46-years-old at the time of writing. He is the son of Ata Johnson Maivia and professional wrestler Rocky Johnson.

Johnson lived for a short time in New Zealand with his mother’s family before returning to the United States. As the son of a wrestler, he moved around a lot and attended schools in New Zealand, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

In college, Johnson played football for the University of Miami from 1990-94. He was a defensive tackle and played in two bowl games, the Cotton Bowl in 1991 and Orange Bowl in 1992. He won a National Championship in 1991.

An injury sidelined him and he lost his starting job to future NFL Hall of Fame star Warren Sapp.

Johnson graduated in 1995 with a degree in criminology and physiology and then played football in the Canadian Football League for the Calgary Stampeders, although he was cut after just two months.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson family

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the son of Rocky Johnson, the first African American to ever win the WWE tag team titles. However, his mother is part of the legendary Anoa’i family in professional wrestling, the daughter of High Chief Peter Maivia.

Maivia is the blood brother of Amituanai Anoa’i, the father of Afa and Sika, the Wild Samoans. While not blood relations, their families merged with this relationship and are considered to be related to this day.

This means that Johnson is related to wrestlers like Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Rikishi as well as late wrestlers like Umaga and Yokozuna.

Johnson also has a daughter named Simone that has chosen to follow her father’s footsteps into professional wrestling.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson debut

After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cut from the Canadian Football League, he has said that he suffered through depression issues and ended up homeless for a short time. However, thanks to his family’s ties to WWE, he finally decided to go into the family business.

Johnson chose to honor both sides of his family when he made his debut, using his father’s first name and maternal grandfather’s last name and debuted as Rocky Maivia. He was called “The Blue Chipper” and was lauded as being the first ever third-generation WWE star.

He came in and won a lot of matches up front after making his debut at the 1996 Survivor Series, where he eliminated Crush and Goldberg to be his team’s sole survivor. He then won the Intercontinental Championship from Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H).

However, the fans didn’t like his clean-cut babyface and turned on him. Soon, the chants of “Die Rocky Die” started to ring down and WWE made the smart decision to turn him heel.

He joined the Nation of Domination, started referring to himself in the third person, came up with numerous catchphrases (“If you smell what the Rock is cookin”) and became one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson best WWE matches

In the start, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got by on his charisma and natural athletic ability. However, as time went by, he proved to be one of the crispest wrestlers in WWE and developed a move set and in-ring intelligence that allowed him to become a top star who could carry any match to the highest quality.

Over his career, Rock had great feuds with everyone from Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H to Mick Foley, John Cena and more. He also carried names like Hurricane Helms to prominence thanks to his promos and in-ring skill.

Here is a look at five of the Rock’s best matches, over a career of numerous amazing ones, that every fan should see.

The Rock vs. Triple H (Judgment Day 2000)

At Judgment Day 2000, The Rock battled Triple H in an Iron Man match. With Shawn Michaels as the guest referee, it seemed that Triple H had this in his pocket, and that added to the tension and intrigue of the match.

There were a ton of falls in this match. Triple H was up 5-3 after 48 minutes but The Rock wouldn’t give up. At the 58 minute mark, they were bloody and exhausted and Rock tied it up at 5-5 and a draw looked imminent.

However, the big ending here saw the return of The Undertaker with his new biker gimmick and he cost The Rock the win when he attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels called for the DQ, which meant Triple H winning 6-5.

With that said, this was a perfectly executed match and possibly remains one of the best Iron Man matches in history.

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 17)

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin fought at three different WrestleMania events, and all three matches from the trilogy deserve a spot on this list. However, to make it more inclusive, we just looked at the best of the three — WrestleMania 17.

This was a No DQ match between the two men and it was 28 minutes of brilliance. Yes, this had a screw ending when Stone Cold shocked the world, turned bad, and joined Mr. McMahon, but everything that came before — and the ending is so amazing — makes this the one match between the two men to watch if you only see one.

The Rock vs. Chris Jericho (No Mercy 2001)

Since The Rock was the best WWE superstar on the mic, possibly ever, it made sense to bring in someone who was just as great to face off with him. When Chris Jericho made his WWE debut, he interrupted The Rock’s promo and the two had a memorable moment that stands the test of time.

When the Invasion angle started, Jericho turned heel and started feuding with The Rock. This match lasted 23 minutes and saw two of the best in WWE history going at it in a back-and-forth match that made Jericho a star.

The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 18)

Hulk Hogan came back in 2002 with the nWo and they started an invasion angle where they planned to take over. WrestleMania 18 saw two matches in this angle, with Scott Hall battling Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan battling The Rock. With Hogan almost killing The Rock, it was clear who the good guy and bad guy was in this feud.

However, the fans refused to accept it and loudly cheered for Hogan. This caused Hogan and The Rock to use their experience to change things up and improvise on the spot, having Rock play the heel and Hogan the face and it was an amazing moment that showed how the greatest in the business could work with the crowd instead of against them.

The Rock vs. Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle (Vengeance 2002)

The main event at Vengeance in 2002 was a clash of styles, a three-way match between a WWE superstar in The Rock, a legendary brawler in Undertaker and one of the most technically sound wrestlers in WWE history in Kurt Angle, battling for the WWE title.

The match lasted 20 minutes and saw The Rock win the world title after Angle hit Undertaker with the Olympic Slam and then Rock immediately hit the Rock Bottom on Angle for the win. The match was fast paced and every near fall had the crowd on their feet.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finishing move and signature moves

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a signature move that always leads to his finishing move. The signature move is just one that he does to get people excited, similar to John Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle. This is the People’s Elbow.

It starts with The Rock taking off his elbow pad and tossing it out. He then sets up by swinging his arms back and forth and then throws himself off the ring ropes twice and then hitting an exaggerated elbow drop.

The Rock’s finishing move is the Rock Bottom. This is a side slam (the uranage), where The Rock tucks his head under a person’s armpit, lifts them into the air and slams them down with all his strength.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson championships

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been one of the most successful WWE champions in history, winning 10 different world titles.

Here is a look at every title The Rock has won in his wrestling career.

WWE World Championship (2 times)

WWE Championship (8 times)

WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times)

WWE Tag Team Championship w/Mick Foley (3 times)

WWE Tag Team Championship w/Undertaker

WWE Tag Team Championship w/Chris Jericho

And here are the major events that The Rock has won.

2000 Royal Rumble

Every Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson theme song and his entrance video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one of the most iconic theme songs in WWE history, thanks mostly to it starting with his catchphrase “If you smell what the Rock is cookin’.”

All of The Rock’s theme songs were created by WWE mastermind Jim Johnston.

His original theme song as The Blue Chipper was titled Destiny, which was re-worked when he became a heel. Then, he moved on to the song Nation of Domination song Power when he joined that faction.

Finally, when he struck out on his own as The Rock, he took on the theme You Smell It? in 1998. Later that year, they revamped it a bit with The Rock Says, which is a little more similar to what people recognize today with his taglines.

Do You Smell It was next and then he finally took on his most famous theme song Know Your Role. There were also some tweaks, such as when he went Hollywood as a heel and used Is Cookin’ and then when he returned in 2011 with Electrifying.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tattoos

Over his WWE career, fans started to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson get more ink and he has three tattoos that he says are very important to him and have a meaning that he is passionate about.

First up is his intricate Tribal tattoo that covers his shoulder and part of his chest. This tattoo represents protecting his family, loving his family and being an aggressive warrior.

There is the Great Eye and is meant to cause a distraction in times of confrontation. The descending swirls represent the past, present, and future. The markings on his chest are about the warrior spirit. The coconut leaves represent his Samoan heritage.

The sun is all about good fortune. The two eyes represent ancestors watching over him. The broken face is his soul protector. The priest is the spiritual guide. The stones are symbols of dedication. Finally, the tortoise-shell is a shield from evil spirits.

The second tattoo is on his other arm and is the Brahma Bull, which has, over time, become his logo. His birth sign is the Taurus.

However, he had the Brahma Bull tattoo reworked to transform it into a reflection of his history, representing “blood, sweat and years.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson movies, TV

While The Rock took WWE by storm and became one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time, he really turned it up a notch when he went to Hollywood.

Like most WWE wrestlers who go to Hollywood, it all started with action movies. He got a big break early on when he portrayed The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns and The Scorpion King but then he really showed his charisma, action skills and comedic chops in the action movie The Rundown.

He followed that with some more action movies, with highlights being the remake of Walking Tall, the video game movie Doom, and football movie Gridiron Gang.

However, he proved to have a great range when he portrayed a gay bodyguard in Be Cool and took a role in the bizarre sci-fi film Southland Tales.

When he nabbed the role in the Disney movies The Game Plan and Race to Witch Mountain, he became a sought after Hollywood star. He has also moved that to television with the very successful HBO series Ballers.

Since that time, he has been a bankable Hollywood star. Here is a look at his top 5 movies based on worldwide box office returns:

Furious 7 – $1.5 billion The Fate of the Furious – $1.2 billion Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – $962 million Fast & Furious 6 – $788 million Moana – $643 million Fast Five – $626 million San Andreas – $474 million The Mummy Returns – $433 million Rampage – $428 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation- $375 million

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson net worth

When it comes to The Rock, Dwayne Johnson’s net worth, he is the richest professional wrestler in history with a net worth of $220 million.

This is due mostly to his Hollywood career, as he has commanded high salaries for any of his roles and has been involved in some extremely successful Hollywood blockbusters.

In just a one-year time frame, Dwayne Johnson earned $125 million just for his acting roles, making him the highest paid actor that year.

He also commands high pay when he makes his WWE returns as well. His last recorded annual salary with WWE was $5 million.