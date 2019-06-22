Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Stomping Grounds

When 2019 began, many WWE fans saw Drew McIntyre as someone who was in for a huge year in the company.

Many people believed that Seth Rollins would beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 (which happened) and he would then start a long feud with Drew McIntyre (which didn’t happen).

It is unclear what happened to halt the big push Drew McIntyre was enjoying, but Seth Rollins is about to defend his Universal Championship this weekend against Baron Corbin for the second consecutive PPV.

Meanwhile, McIntyre was not in a major match at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia and was instead just working with Shane McMahon, who beat Roman Reigns. Now, McIntyre faces Reigns at WWE Stomping Grounds and most fans expect him to lose.

While McIntyre went from the possible top heel in WWE when 2019 started to Shane McMahon’s flunky, he is doing what he can with his position in the company.

Ahead of his match with Reigns, McIntyre took to Twitter to compliment Reigns, while at the same time saying he planned to brutalize him.

Roman is the only man who’s straight up beat me like a man since my return to @WWE & I’ll admit that. We’re both a rare breed in wrestling but he’s not my kryptonite. @ShaneMcmahon has shown me my purpose & at #StompingGrounds I’m not gonna beat Roman, I’m going to brutalize him pic.twitter.com/91wq6SCADy — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 22, 2019

It was a nice post and one that showed how great Roman Reigns is while putting Drew himself up on that level.

However, if Reigns wins, it won’t matter. Until Drew McIntyre starts dominating as a heel and stops being just another guy with Baron Corbin, Elias, and Bobby Lashley, all pretty much interchangeable, no one will step up and look like a legitimate contender to Seth Rollins by the time SummerSlam rolls around.

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on Sunday night at 7/6c on WWE Network.