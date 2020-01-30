Drew McIntyre has not won a WWE PPV singles match in a very long time

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night and now he will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

As if the odds were not stacked against McIntyre as it is, there is a statistic that makes the chance of McIntyre winning even slimmer. Drew McIntyre has not won a PPV singles match in almost a decade.

Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One

Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut in 2007. However, it took until 2009 for McIntyre to really hit his prime.

That was when Mr. McMahon came out on SmackDown and anointed Drew McIntyre as the Chosen One. That led to his first match at a PPV where McIntyre beat R-Truth at Hell in a Cell 2009.

The December, McIntyre beat John Morrison for the Intercontinental Championship.

Read More Rey Mysterio injured heading into WrestleMania 35 title match

At the Elimination Chamber in 2010, Drew McIntyre beat Kane in an Intercontinental title defense. In May, Kofi Kingston beat McIntyre for the title at Over the Limit.

Drew McIntyre has not won another singles match at a PPV since that victory over Kane.

Drew McIntyre: The Burial

After McIntyre was moved from the IC title scene, he worked as a tag team wrestler and even won the tag belts with Cody Rhodes.

However, McIntyre fell out of favor and WWE moved him into a lower role and he ended up in a jobber trio unit known as 3 Man Band (3MB). This was Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, and Drew McIntyre.

They lost to pretty much everyone and were just a version of today’s B-Team, but even less successful.

Then, McIntyre and Mahal left WWE.

The two then came back to WWE and it was Jinder Mahal who won the world title. That rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. McIntyre was clearly the superior wrestler and WWE made Mahal the top champion on SmackDown.

McIntyre rises from the ashes

After reaching great success outside WWE as Drew Galloway, including a run as the Impact Wrestling World Champion, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE by way of NXT.

He did work in the TakeOver events, but they were not considered PPVs at the time as they were simply WWE Network exclusives. He went to TakeOver: Brooklyn III and beat Robert Roode for the NXT title.

However, since McIntyre arrived on the main roster, he hasn’t won a singles PPV match. That means, on February 21, it will have been nine years since McIntyre won a singles PPV match.

Another interesting note is that if Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre work the main event of WrestleMania, McIntyre will be the only person to work the main event in a WrestleMania and an NXT TakeOver event.

WWE WrestleMania takes place on April 5, 2020, on WWE Network and PPV.