Drew McIntyre chooses to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 2020

Drew McIntyre opened up WWE Monday Night Raw the night after the Royal Rumble and said he wasn’t going to play games, and he planned to let everyone know who he was facing at WrestleMania.

With the right to challenge any world champion in WWE, McIntyre wasted no time in choosing Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre and the WWE Royal Rumble

The story told at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble was perfect.

Brock Lesnar was the first man in the match and destroyed everyone who entered the ring. Only once was there more than two people in the ring, and even then he eliminated Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and Big E easily.

Lesnar even took out Keith Lee and Braun Strowman at the same time, showing that no one matched up to him.

However, when Ricochet and Drew McIntyre were in the ring at the same time, it sent south for Lesnar.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Lesnar kicked Ricochet below the belt rather than face him in the ring. However, at the Royal Rumble, Ricochet got revenge by kicking Lesnar below the belt.

After that, Drew McIntyre attacked and hit the Claymore Kick to Lesnar, sending him out of the ring like a rocket.

Drew McIntyre stayed in the rest of the match and won the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble by eliminating Roman Reigns.

It was a crowd-pleasing moment, and the fans gave Drew McIntyre a standing ovation as he knelt in the ring, knowing that he was going to main event WrestleMania.

When McIntyre came out on Raw tonight, he made sure to tell everyone that he was going to challenge Brock Lesnar, and the fans loved it.

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre also said that he wanted to have a Claymore Kick Party and challenged anyone to wrestle him.

The OC came out, and both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows challenged him to fight, and McIntyre said that he would fight both of them at the same time.

He not only fought in the handicap match and won easily, pinning both men at the same time.

However, after McIntyre tossed both men from the ring, Brock Lesnar ran in from behind and attacked. McIntyre hit the F5 on McIntyre and left him lying in the ring.

Now, Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, and the Scottish superstar seems to have all the fans behind him.

WrestleMania takes place on April 5 on WWE Network at 7/6c.