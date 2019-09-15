Did The Fiend Bray Wyatt show up at WWE Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions took place tonight and the card saw Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman team up to defend their tag team titles and then face each other later in the card in a WWE Universal Championship match.

Here is a look at whether Braun Strowman beat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship and whether or not The Fiend Bray Wyatt showed up at Clash of Champions.

Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Clash of Champions

The official Clash of Champions PPV opened with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defending their Raw tag team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

That match ended when Strowman charged across the ring and accidentally knocked Roode into Rollins. Strowman was then tossed from the ring and Roode hit the Glorious DDT on Rollins to win the titles.

Braun Strowman blamed Seth Rollins in an interview and said he would keep Rollins losing streak intact later that night.

In the main event of the PPV, Rollins and Strowman put on a great match that Braun dominated. However, Rollins was able to sidestep a charging Strowman outside the ring and took the advantage.

After several curb stomps, a Strowman splash from the top buckle that hurt the big man’s knee, a pedigree, and one more Curb Stomp, Seth Rollins actually pinned Strowman clean to defend his title.

The PPV then ended with Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, attacking Seth Rollins at the top of the ramp. The Fiend hit SIster Abigail, busting open Rollins and then applied the Mandible Claw to knock Seth out.

The next WWE PPV is Hell in a Cell, and the rumors look to be true with Seth Rollins defending his Universal title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in October.

WWE Clash of Champions results

Here are the full results of tonight’s WWE Clash of Champion PPV.