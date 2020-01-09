Did Jon Moxley join Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite?

The biggest question coming into tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite surrounded whether or not Jon Moxley was going to turn his back on the fans and join Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

While it seemed like there was no chance of this, last week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley put a question in fans’ minds.

See, Moxley told the fans that he considered Chris Jericho a friend. He said that Jericho was a mentor to him. This was shocking since Moxley came into AEW as a man without friends and just fought everyone.

As a matter of fact, when Jon Moxley made his debut in AEW, he attacked Chris Jericho and planted him with his DDT. He then fought Kenny Omega and ended up feuding with him first.

Despite that, Chris Jericho was who he attacked first.

Hearing Jon Moxley say that he and Jericho are friends added a little twist to the entire story.

So, did Jon Moxley join Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle this week on AEW Dynamite?

The moment came with just over 10 minutes left of AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle came out to the ring to await Jon Moxley and his decision.

Jericho then called out his “friend and protege” Jon Moxley, who came from the stands like usual.

Jon Moxley said there was a lot more that went into this than people thought there would be. Moxley said that Jericho offered him a car, money, and he doesn’t want that stuff. He can’t be bought.

He said that he wanted to come to AEW to run roughshod over AEW Wrestling and he said that his answer is yes. He had his Mox shirt with the words Inner Circle on it.

He said that there was no more dominant force than the Inner Circle and he wants to stand with them. Chris Jericho said, “I told you so.”

Jon Moxley believes in his heart that Chris Jericho is the greatest of all-time. He said he will stand by Chris Jericho and they will rule AEW for years to come and he wants some of the bubbly.

Jericho: “Moxley said yes. 2020 will be the year of the Inner Circle, baby!”

They celebrated in the ring with champaign. Moxley hugged everyone.

Jon Moxley said that they forgot something so Chris Jericho came him the keys to the car he offered him.

The fans chanted “you sold out.” He said he had a 2015 car he would drive until the tires fell off but now he has the gift of Jericho.

Then, Mox said he was just kidding and he would never join the Inner Circle because it was a stupid group and the only thing Jericho had that he wanted was the title belt.

He smashed the bottle over Jericho’s head, hit the Paradign Shift, and then left through the fans.