Despite losing WWE title, Brock Lesnar might not be returning to UFC after all

It seemed like a done deal. When Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, he was completely expected to make his UFC return.

Paul Heyman even made a comment about it before the WrestleMania match, saying he and Lesnar were heading to Las Vegas where Brock was “ultimately” respected.

The match was supposed to be Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and both men had talked about that opportunity.

“The UFC wants (Lesnar) back, as of right now he wants to be back, they’re giving him a heavyweight title fight if he comes back,” Ariel Helwani said on SportsCenter.

Now, Dana White said that the fight might not even happen. Apparently, Brock Lesnar is missing and has not contacted UFC about the fight.

“That fight isn’t even in the works,” UFC President Dana White said of the Lesnar vs. Cormier matchup. “That fight might not even happen.”

When the fans booed, White said that Daniel Cormier felt the same and wanted to fight Brock Lesnar (5-3 in MMA, 4-3 in UFC). However, because White can’t get in touch with Lesnar on the fight, he suggested that Cormier might fight Stipe Miocic instead.

Cormier (22-1 in MMA, 11-1 in UFC) has not fought since beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 230. He won the title from Stipe at UFC 226. Cormier has been clear that he wants to fight Brock Lesnar before he starts to consider retiring from MMA.

“That’s the fight that needs to happen. He’s a former UFC champ, All-American in college,” Cormier told TMZ. “This guy’s very, very deserving of a fight, and he’s gonna get it. Hopefully.”

The problem is that it won’t happen until Brock Lesnar wants it to happen.

“When Brock Lesnar’s ready, he’ll call me,” White said.