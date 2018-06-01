Deonna Purrazzo: Everything to know about potential new WWE star

Deonna Purrazzo was one of the most prominent female stars not under contract to the WWE, but according to Cageside Seats, the company has brought her into the promotion.

While she is no stranger to professional wrestling fans, those who only watch the WWE might wonder who she is.

Purrazzo has enjoyed a lot of success outside of the WWE. She was a pretty big star in Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor — the two biggest professional wrestling companies in the United States after the WWE.

With the nickname “The Virtuosa”, Purrazzo wrestled for Impact Wrestling back in 2017 and then this year as part of the Ring of Honor tournament to crown their first-ever women’s champion.

In the ROH tournament, Purrazzo won her first-round match over Holidead before losing to Mayu Iwatani in the second round. She continued working for Ring of Honor until May, where she lost her last match for the company to Kelly Klein in a match broadcast on Sinclair television.

Deonna Purrazzo also wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling — the biggest company in Japan — on May 9 in a match that included former WWE superstar Emma, who is now wrestling in Ring of Honor as Tenille Dashwood.

In Impact Wrestling, the 23-year-old Purrazzo was used as enhancement talent, losing on the Impact television show on Pop TV to Laurel Can Ness in August 2017 and Brooke Tessmacher in July.

Deonna Purrazzo also has some WWE experience.

In 2017, she won a tag team match during the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament and was an alternate for that tournament in case another wrestler fell to injury or couldn’t make it. The biggest rumors about the new Deonna Purrazzo WWE signing is that she will compete in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Purrazzo also worked as enhancement talent for the WWE in 2016, losing to Bayley, Nia Jax, Emma and Asuka on the NXT television show on the WWE Network from January to June, and also taking part in a battle royal on that show as well in July.

According to the WWE, Deonna Purrazzo has officially signed a developmental contract and will report in a few weeks to the WWE Performance Center. All developmental talent starts out in NXT, so that is where WWE fans will see Purrazzo next.