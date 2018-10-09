Dean Ambrose walks out on The Shield on WWE Monday Night Raw [Video]

The Shield fought the Dogs of War one more time, after beating them at the Super Show-Down in Austrailia.

The fact that they fought a second time made little sense because The Shield won cleanly on Saturday. But, the WWE wanted to have them go one more time to end a show that already had a ton of surprises feature one more.

This time around, the tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman came out on top.

The end came when everyone was laid out and Seth Rollins took Dolph Ziggler out of the ring. However, after this happened Dean Ambrose turned around and was hit by McIntyre’s Claymore Kick for the pinfall loss.

The Dogs of War won cleanly, without cheating, and The Shield suffered a very rare six-man tag team loss.

For a few weeks now, the Dogs of War have been stirring trouble between Ambrose and his brothers in The Shield. The WWE teased Ambrose turning on them last week on Monday Night Raw, but he joined them in the ring to show unity.

Things were teased again at the WWE Super Show-Down, but they stayed on the same page and won. However, on Monday Night Raw, when Ambrose took the pinfall loss, things overwhelmed the Lunatic Fringe.

As the Dogs of War celebrated at the top of the ramp, The Shield was kneeling down in the ring, showing the effects of the match. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were side-by-side and then Dean Ambrose did something shocking.

Dean Ambrose walks off after The Shield lose to the Dogs of War https://t.co/EJkGiiJZ4l pic.twitter.com/hR8qENsx2y — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) October 9, 2018

Dean Ambrose rolled out of the ring and walked out on The Shield, returning to the back while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins sat in the ring and looked on in confusion.

There have been rumors that Dean Ambrose could turn heel and this could be the start. It could all be frustration on his part, but expect at least one member of The Shield to turn heel before the end of the year.