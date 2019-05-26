Dean Ambrose signs multi-year contract with AEW Wrestling

Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world when he showed up at AEW Double or Nothing, the premiere event for the new company, and attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Now going by his former name Jon Moxley once again, he ended up taking out Jericho, fighting to the back with Omega and then tossing Omega through some tables to end the show with fans chanting “Moxley.”

Kenny Omega said after the show that he wasn’t going to thank Chris Jericho for the success of AEW but would thank Moxley for raising the stakes in AEW.

After AEW Double or Nothing ended, the company released a statement announcing that they have signed Jon Moxley (the former Dean Ambrose) to a full-time, multi-year deal.

“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most important nights in wrestling history,” said President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan (via PW Torch).

Khan then revealed that the deal is for multiple years and he will be a full-time member of the AEW roster. They also announced that he will make his in-ring debut as a wrestler for AEW at FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FL, on Saturday, June 29.

After AEW Double or Nothing, it appears that Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley will be the match on that show. Also scheduled for FYTER FEST is Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks.

Up next for AEW is FYTER FEST on June 29 and then Fight for the Fallen on July 13. The next major PPV show for the company is All Out on August 13, which is likely where the AEW world championship will be determined.