Dean Ambrose says goodbye to fans following WWE Monday Night Raw [VIDEO]

Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, Dean Ambrose had his final match as a WWE superstar and WWE allowed him to have his own curtain call following the event for the live crowd.

For those who don’t know, the original curtain call took place when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall signed with WCW and said goodbye to the fans alongside their Kliq brothers in Madison Square Garden on their last show.

This time around, it was Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns coming out to the ring and calling Dean Ambrose out after the Rollins match in the main event.

Rollins thanked Ambrose for all the good times as the three Shield members stood in the ring together for the last time, and then he handed Ambrose the mic to say whatever he wanted.

Ambrose mentioned the good memories from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Shield made their debuts at the WWE TLC PPV.

Ambrose said that Arn Anderson called them two indie schmucks and a football player but they went out and tore it up and owned the ring and then took their place in WWE.

He also mentioned that he and Seth Rollins won the WWE tag team titles in the Barclays Center.

However, Dean Ambrose also said that the building is just bricks and mortar and means nothing. However, what does matter is the people in the building — and those fans are what makes a building special. The fans last night were from all over the world, in town for WrestleMania weekend, and Dean thanked all of them.

The moment then ended with Dean’s music but then he stopped that and the three Shield members put in their fists and ended with the Shield music playing to end Dean Ambrose’s WWE tenure.