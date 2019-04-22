Dean Ambrose reveals why he is leaving WWE

When Dean Ambrose revealed he was not signing a new contract with WWE and would leave the company, a lot of people started speculating why.

Most people believe the narrative that Ambrose was unhappy with the direction of his character.

While he was on top of the WWE and was a former world champion, most people who know Ambrose said that he did not like the goofy aspects of the character WWE developed for him.

However, the real reason that Dean Ambrose is leaving is something only he knows and he isn’t talking down about WWE at this time. Instead, Ambrose said that it was just time that he left.

According to Ambrose in a sit-down interview with his fellow members of The Shield, he doesn’t like the fact that people are putting words into his mouth and telling his life story to fit whatever narrative that they want to tell.

“Eight years ago, I walked into this casino,” Ambrose said of WWE. “Now I’m cashing my chips and walking away from the table. I won the game. What I do with the rest of my life from here on out is my business. I answer to no one.”

Dean Ambrose has a reported net worth of $6 million and from the sound of it, he lives frugally. There was no financial reason that Ambrose had to stay with WWE and as he said, “the Million Dollar Man didn’t get what he wanted, because I can’t be bought.”