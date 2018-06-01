Dean Ambrose new look surprises fans: When will he make WWE return?

WWE fans who attended Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals got to see a superstar that has been out of action for the entire year — but Dean Ambrose had a new look that took some fans by surprise.

Dean Ambrose’s new look included a tightly manicured red beard as he sat in the stands and watched the game with his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young. The two married on April 9.

The WWE universe got a look at Ambrose with his beard thanks to Twitter, as the couple appeared on the giant video board during the game.

WWE Superstars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are at the #StanleyCup Final in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2M175tzbmO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2018

Dean Ambrose’s new look also has some fans wondering what will happen when he returns to action in the WWE. One of the biggest hints that a wrestler is about to turn bad is when that wrestler grows facial hair. While this is not something that always happens, and is more of a joke and urban legend than anything, it has some fans excited at the prospect.

When Ambrose made his WWE debut on the main roster, he was part of the three-man Shield group with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. They were dominant heels but soon fans started to cheer for them regardless, and when Rollins attacked his partners and broke up the group, both Reigns and Ambrose remained faces.

This was not always what fans wanted, as Ambrose reminded some old-school WWE fans of classic heels like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Rowdy Roddy Piper. Instead of being a cocky and crazy heel when he went out on his own, Ambrose was put into a crazed comedy gimmick.

He was still successful, with Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins all becoming world champions in the WWE.

While Dean Ambrose’s new look is interesting, the bigger question is when he will return to the WWE. Ambrose has been out since late last year with a triceps injury. He missed both the Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania because of it.

When asked about a Dean Ambrose return in a Facebook Q&A session (via Sportskeeda), Kurt Angle said that Ambrose is “healing nicely” and “will be back soon”. Give Me Sport followed up by reporting that the WWE hopes the Ambrose return will happen by SummerSlam in August at the latest.

Whether the return will include Dean Ambrose’s new look is another question — and whether he is a face or heel will go a long way to determining the direction his WWE career goes from here.