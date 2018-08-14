Dean Ambrose new look debuted on Monday Night Raw in triumphant return

Fans of WWE Monday Night Raw got the first glimpse at Dean Ambrose’s new look, as he showed up in the final minutes of the show to save his Shield buddy Seth Rollins.

We got an early look at Dean Ambrose’s new look back in June when a photo of him and his wife Renee Young was released on Twitter. That saw Ambrose with a ballcap on and a trimmed red beard — looking very much like Sami Zayn.

However, fans watching Monday Night Raw this week got an even better look as Ambrose new look includes a very short haircut that is as close to a buzz cut as he can get. Before his injury, Ambrose had a head full of wavy hair.

Ambrose new look also included a jacked muscle tone as he looks very bulked up from the last time he appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ambrose has been out of action since last year when he tore his triceps. He ended up undergoing surgery and has been rehabbing his triceps for the past half year. It is clear that the rehab has helped him develop a very muscular physique.

Dean Ambrose returned to Monday Night Raw to help Seth Rollins even the odds against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Rollins challenges Ziggler for the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam on Sunday and Ambrose will be in Rollins’ corner.

This was also a huge night for Ambrose because his wife Renee Young got the chance to be the first ever female commentator to call an entire episode of Monday Night Raw in the WWE flagship show’s 25-year history.

Renee Young got the chance to call the action as the WWE Universe saw Dean Ambrose’s new look for the first time.