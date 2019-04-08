Dean Ambrose leaving WWE: Why was Monday Night Raw his final match?

Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE and his match on Monday Night Raw tonight was his final match.

The match was Dean Ambrose vs. Bobby Lashley and it got personal real quick. Lashley told Ambrose that he would take care of his wife after he left.

Dean Ambrose then attacked Lashley and the two fought up the ramp. Lashley then picked up Ambrose and slammed him through the announcer’s table before leaving.

That was it for Dean Ambrose in WWE and the fans were definitely behind the superstar as they chanted “thank you Ambrose” as the officials and Renee Young tended to him.

Why is Dean Ambrose leaving WWE?

Dean Ambrose’s contract in WWE ends this month. He was not re-signing his deal to remain in WWE.

Ambrose was not expected to return after Drew McIntyre beat him down a few weeks back. While he did not have a match at WrestleMania 35, WWE gave him a final match on Monday Night Raw.

Sadly, he did not get a final match as he was beaten down and left lying. Ever since Ambrose turned in his notice that he was leaving WWE, he has just been beaten down continuously since then.

Who is Dean Ambrose’s wife?

The comment about Bobby Lashley taking care of Dean Ambrose’s wife was what started their brawl.

But, who is Dean Ambrose’s wife?

Dean Ambrose is married to Renee Young, one member of the WWE Monday Night Raw announcer’s team. While Ambrose is leaving WWE, possibly for AEW wrestling, Renee Young will remain.