Dean Ambrose debuts in AEW at Double or Nothing

After the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho beat Kenny Omega and earned a spot for the AEW World Championship.

He stood in the ring with a microphone and told the fans that he was responsible for the entire AEW deal, the TNT contract, selling out the MGM Arena, and everyone owed him a thank you.

Kenny Omega was lying in the ring and Jericho was just mocking the crowd.

Then, out of nowhere, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) walked through the crowd and made his way into the ring. He then walked up behind Jericho and when Chris turned around, Mox hit the Dirty Deeds DDT onto Jericho.

The referee, Paul Turner, came in and grabbed Moxley, so he hit him with the DDT as well.

Then Moxley looked at Kenny Omega. He waved at Kenny and then went to help him up. Then Moxley tried the DDT on him but Omega fought back and drove the two of them out of the ring.

They then began to fight and it spilled over into the crowd.

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley fought through the crowd and around to the stage. That is when they climbed onto the dice props and then Moxley hit the DDT on top of the dice.

.@AEWrestling's Double or Nothing PPV ends with Jox Moxley fka Dean Ambrose putting Kenny Omega through the set! pic.twitter.com/jlDkQthTel #AEW #AEWDON — NoDQ.com: WWE Money in the Bank 2019 news #MITB (@nodqdotcom) May 26, 2019

Moxley then picked up Omega on his shoulders and threw him off the dice through a table on the floor and then stood and the fans chanted “Moxley” to end the show.

With Dean Ambrose, AEW just signed their biggest former WWE superstar.