Daniel Bryan returns with a new look at WWE TLC: See his short hair and haircut after Bray Wyatt match

Bray Wyatt had a title match against The Miz at WWE TLC 2019. By the end of the match, Daniel Bryan was back and had a brand-new look.

Here is a look at the Wyatt vs. Miz match and the return of the new-look Daniel Bryan.

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz at WWE TLC

Bray Wyatt came out to wrestle instead of The Fiend. He was dressed in his sweater with all smiles while his Firefly Fun House theme played the entire time he was on his way to the ring.

Wyatt even told the fans that he was “really excited about this.” This was hilarious because fans loved Bray Wyatt and he was eating it up.

The match was strange. The Miz dominated throughout the entire match and he just kicked Wyatt’s butt as the champion laughed about it. Then, the match ended when Wyatt hit Sister Abigail on the outside of the ring and then once again inside the ring to pin Miz easily.

It ended that easily.

Daniel Bryan returns with a new look at WWE TLC

After the match, The Fiend came on the big screen to stare at Bray Wyatt. He seemed to hear something and said he would do it.

He got his giant mallet from under the ring, but before he could use it to attack Miz, the lights started to go down and Wyatt got excited because he said, “he’s here.”

However, The Fiend did not show up.

Daniel Bryan showed up with short hair and a closely trimmed beard (he looked just like old-school Daniel Bryan). He kneed Wyatt in the face and then started kicking Wyatt over and over again.

Daniel Bryan at the beginning of the decade and at the end of the decade. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/emMZEr7EVy — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2019

Before Daniel Bryan could smash in Wyatt’s head with the mallet, the lights went out and when they came back on, Wyatt was gone.

The segment ended with Daniel Bryan getting the Yes chant by the fans.