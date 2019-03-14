Daniel Bryan pays homage to his own underdog story in WWE feud with Kofi Kingston

14th March 2019 6:05 PM ET

Mr. McMahon came out on SmackDown Live and continued to mess with Kofi Kingston, taunting him with a world title opportunity before pulling it out from under him. One thing he said brought back memories of Daniel Bryan’s ultimate underdog story in WWE.

When McMahon was telling Kingston that he is good and loyal, he also said that Kofi didn’t deserve to be the WWE world champion. He then said that Daniel Bryan mentioned that Kingston was a “B+ player” in WWE.

Daniel Bryan as the B+ player

This is brilliant and really calls back fan’s memories to one of the most inspirational WWE WrestleMania moments in history.

In 2013-14, Daniel Bryan was hunting for the WWE world title but kept getting pushed aside, mostly thanks to The Authority of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

They seemed to have no intentions of giving him a world title run but used interesting quotes to push the angle. They said that Bryan wasn’t an “A-player” and was a “B+ player” at best — good enough to wrestle in WWE but not good enough to run as the face of the company.

This led to the fans rejecting Batista after the 2014 Royal Rumble and Daniel Bryan ending back up in the title hunt.

At WrestleMania XXX, Daniel Bryan beat Triple H in a qualifying match and then beat Batista and Randy Orton in a three-way to win the WWE world title, getting his WrestleMania moment.

Will Kofi Kingston get his WrestleMania moment?

That leads to this moment with Kofi Kingston.

Just like Daniel Bryan in 2014, Kofi faces insurmountable odds. Just like Bryan, he refuses to give up and is chasing his dream. Just like Daniel Bryan, he was called nothing more than a “B+ player.”

The question is — will Kofi Kingston get his WrestleMania moment this year?

Daniel Bryan is really smart and has a lot of control of his character. With the recent comments, Bryan could be the man to finally give Kofi Kingston his WrestleMania moment, and if he loses the belt to Kingston at WrestleMania 35, it could match his own inspirational win.