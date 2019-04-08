Conor McGregor teases WWE career in new tweet

Last night at WWE WrestleMania 35, former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar lost his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins while former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey lost her WWE Raw women’s title to Becky Lynch.

Now, another former UFC Champion is teasing that he wants to play in WWE too. Conor McGregor went to Twitter today and made a comment that teases WWE aspirations.

In his tweet, Conor McGregor congratulated Becky Lynch on representing Ireland by winning the WWE Raw and SmackDown women’s titles.

McGregor then sent out congrats to Ronda Rousey as well, calling her “something special in that ring.”

Finally, McGregor mentioned Charlotte Flair being part of the “Flair dynasty.”

He then said that Stephanie McMahon is right and that he can’t do what these athletes do. He then added one more sentence — “or could I…”

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

There have been tons of rumors that Conor McGregor might want to try his hand in WWE, especially considering how much money the company paid to someone like Floyd Mayweather back in the day.

Ronda Rousey proved to be a quick success when she joined WWE and improved every time out. There is no telling if Conor could do it in the ring, but he has the attitude and personality to be a perfect heel.

There is also the fact that Conor McGregor came out and announced his retirement from UFC and MMA fighting on March 26, so he has an opening in his schedule if WWE is interested.