Cody Rhodes sends message to Triple H and WWE before AEW Double or Nothing match

The Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes match took place at AEW Double or Nothing and this was the first time that the two finally got a chance to compete in a main event level match.

Cody Rhodes came out first and he had a message to send to Triple H and WWE.

Before Cody came out, there was a giant throne set up at the top of the ramp. It was very familiar to what fans have seen Triple H use in his WrestleMania match entrances.

Cody came out with his wife Brandi Rhodes and looked at the throne before they walked to the ring together with pyro going off.

Then Brandi pulled up the ring apron and pulled out a sledgehammer. Clearly, this was a message for Triple H as the sledgehammer is Triple H’s weapon of choice.

She handed the sledgehammer to Cody who then walked up the ramp. While it looked like he was going to attack Dustin when he came out, Cody Rhodes had other plans.

Cody went to the throne, looked out at the crowd, and then beat the heck out of the throne with the sledgehammer, which destroyed it and left it in a pile of smoke.

Cody then soaked in the cheers and he clearly just sent a message to Triple H and WWE and clearly fired a shot to start a new wrestling war — something WWE has needed for years.