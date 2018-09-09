Cody Rhodes said the Elite will stick together, but could that mean they will all join the WWE?

There is a lot of rumors right now surrounding Cody Rhodes, The Young Buck, and Kenny Omega – and to a lesser extent, Marty Scurll and Adam Page. Could those rumors lead to the WWE?

After the All In pay-per-view ended, Cody Rhodes stood in the ring and said that he didn’t know what the future held but that one thing was for sure – the Elite were all sticking together.

With that said, there is no word on what that meant.

Kenny Omega also took the mic and mentioned that people want him to go to the WWE. That garnered a lot of boos – but he said that what they did at All In was better than anything else going on in wrestling today.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega all have their contracts with New Japan Pro Wrestling coming to an end at the end of this year.

Originally, the Young Bucks took the deal because New Japan let them wrestle anywhere else around the world. They took a deal with Ring of Honor as well to become loyal to just them and PWG.

It did allow them to put on the All In pay-per-view as well, with Ring of Honor’s blessing.

But what will happen when the contracts expire?

Headed to the WWE?

Next year on WrestleMania weekend, Ring of Honor and New Japan have already sold out an event at Madison Square Garden called the G1 Supercard. That event that happens the same night and in the same town as NXT TakeOver Brooklyn.

When asked about the event, WWE Hall of Fame superstar Jim Ross said that he did not believe that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks will wrestle on that show – meaning he did not think they would still be with New Japan or Ring of Honor by that time.

Ross basically hinted that he felt they were going to the WWE.

“My gut instinct is no. There’s too many big, big dollars that are possible to obtain,” Ross said. “Cody has to start a family, probably will someday. Money is big in this delicate business.”

Jim Ross then said that the Young Bucks could sell a ton of t-shirts but could make more money in the WWE.

Another indie promotion?

With that said, Ross mentioned the possibility of Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks starting their own promotion as long as they found a television network.

However, that is unlikely. Matt Jackson has said on Being the Elite that he and his brother love their family more than they love their jobs. It sounds like they may be winding their careers down soon.