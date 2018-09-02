Cody Rhodes makes big announcement about future following All In

All In took place on Saturday night in Chicago and it proved that some of the best professional wrestling in the world is taking place outside the WWE.

After the event finished and the pay-per-view broadcast ended, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks came out to the ring.

There have been a lot of rumors about members of Being the Elite going to the WWE, specifically Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Omega already addressed those rumors, admitting that he knows he could have great matches with guys in the WWE – if the WWE let him be himself, but hinted that he didn’t believe that was the case.

Now, Cody Rhodes has added his own thoughts to that discussion.

Cody Rhodes with the All In 2 “Double or Nothing” tease #AllIn pic.twitter.com/zAgd91UwOz — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) September 2, 2018

PWInsider reports that Cody stood in the ring with his family, the Young Bucks, and their families, and he thanked the audience for coming out.

He then said that no one person “owns” professional wrestling and while a lot of people want him to go to “a certain place” (meaning the WWE), he was not “feeling that vibe.” He then finished by saying that there is “more to come.”

He also said that when you make a bet, you might go “double or nothing.”

Cody Rhodes wins the NWA Worlds Title At #AllIn! pic.twitter.com/Fr5e7ifk3S — NoDQ.com – WWE Summerslam news #Summerslam (@nodqdotcom) September 2, 2018

All In featured 11 amazing matches, one of which included Cody Rhodes winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Nick Aldis. That is the same title that his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes won three times before him.

With Billy Corgan promising big things since purchasing the NWA and Cody Rhodes proving that independent wrestling is thriving with All In, it will be interesting to see what is next for the American Nightmare – now that he has made it clear the WWE is not in his immediate future.